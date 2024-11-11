Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso Plans to Reinstate Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso's president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore (center), in an armored vehicle in Ouagadougou, October 2, 2022. © 2022 Vincent Bado/Reuters Last week a government source told the media that Burkina Faso’s military junta plans to reinstate the death penalty, which was abolished in the 2018 penal code. The last known executions in Burkina Faso were in 1988. This is the latest blow to the West African country’s deteriorating human rights situation.The source said that the government was discussing restoration of the death penalty before making a proposal to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
