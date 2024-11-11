Tolerance.ca
Children aren’t reading for pleasure according to new research – here’s how you can help them love books

By Karen Boardman, Head of Department, Early Years Education, Edge Hill University
The National Literacy Trust’s annual literacy survey 2025 reveals that one in three children and young people do not enjoy reading, with only 35% of eight to 18-year-olds stating that they enjoy reading in their spare time.

This is the lowest figure recorded since 2005 when the National Literacy Trust started to gather this data. This report reveals that children and young people’s enjoyment of reading is now…The Conversation


