Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Restricting cars in cities: a cost-benefit analysis of Low Emission Zones

By Ricard Gil, Profesor en el Departamento de Dirección Estratégica, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Faced with unmanageable traffic and health-threatening air quality, hundreds of cities across Europe are adopting measures to reduce the number of vehicles clogging their streets, with the aim of lowering air pollution levels and improving the quality of life for people who live and work there. Most are doing this by introducing Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in their city centres.

Prominent schemes include those in Berlin, London, MilanThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Victims of lethal state repression commence international delegation, taking their voices to leaders in Europe
~ Companies are buying up cheap carbon offsets − data suggest it may be more about greenwashing than helping the climate
~ Jamie Oliver’s novel really missed the mark. There are plenty of fantastic First Nations’ books if schools look for them
~ WA premier seeks advice about a possible early federal poll clashing with state election
~ South Africa’s civil service should be restructured, but a plan to reward early retirement won’t solve the problem – economist
~ Severe Hardship for Turkmens Arbitrarily Denied Passport Renewal Abroad
~ Global: FIFA should halt process for 2034 World Cup bid and demand credible human rights strategy for 2030
~ Jamie Oliver wrote First Nations characters the wrong way. Non-Indigenous writers need to listen to Indigenous writers first
~ Practising culture on Country can improve Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Target Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter