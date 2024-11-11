Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Victims of lethal state repression commence international delegation, taking their voices to leaders in Europe

By Amnesty International
Two family members of the victims of the lethal state repression of 2022-2023 protests in Peru will travel to Europe to meet with international leaders to raise their concerns about the lack of justice for one of the gravest episodes of human rights violations in Peru's recent history.  Yovanna Mendoza and Mario Ilaquita, whose family


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
