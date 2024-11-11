Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamie Oliver’s novel really missed the mark. There are plenty of fantastic First Nations’ books if schools look for them

By Amy Thomson, PhD candidate, Senior Research Assistant, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Katherine McLay, Lecturer in Education, The University of Queensland
Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow School of Education, The University of Queensland
Research shows Indigenous voices and stories are sorely lacking from Australian classrooms. This is key component of truth telling and reconciliation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
