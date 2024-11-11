Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Target Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People displaced from Gezira state by the Rapid Support Forces seek shade in New Halfa, Kassala state, Sudan, November 3, 2024. © 2024 REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig (Nairobi) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) armed group has killed, injured, and unlawfully detained scores of civilians and raped women and girls during attacks across Sudan’s Al Gezira state, Human Rights Watch said today. Given the scale and severity of the threat to civilians, it is critical for the United Kingdom to use its November United Nations Security Council presidency to push for UN action to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Severe Hardship for Turkmens Arbitrarily Denied Passport Renewal Abroad
~ Global: FIFA should halt process for 2034 World Cup bid and demand credible human rights strategy for 2030
~ Jamie Oliver wrote First Nations characters the wrong way. Non-Indigenous writers need to listen to Indigenous writers first
~ Practising culture on Country can improve Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing
~ A single atom can change the colour of a bird. These are the genes responsible
~ Young men who see women as objects are more likely to be violent towards their partners: new research
~ What’s the difference between liquid and powder laundry detergent? It’s not just the obvious
~ ‘Death hotspot’: we found 145 koalas killed along a single Queensland highway last year
~ Firearms law reform: the case for making club membership compulsory for NZ gun owners
~ ‘A woman is not a baby-making machine’: a brief history of South Korea’s 4B movement – and why it’s making waves in America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter