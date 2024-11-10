Young men who see women as objects are more likely to be violent towards their partners: new research
By Adriana Vargas Saenz, Lead Researcher at Atlassian & Honorary Fellow, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Intimate partner violence is a global scourge. One in four Australian women have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner. The perpetrators are overwhelmingly heterosexual men.
Many factors contribute to this form of violence. Persistent gender inequality is a fundamental systemic cause, but researchers have identified additional risk factors. These include alcohol and drug use, past experience of family violence, financial…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 10, 2024