What’s the difference between liquid and powder laundry detergent? It’s not just the obvious

By Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
The chemistry of laundry detergents is fundamental to their performance. Knowing more about these ingredients will help inform your choices.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
