Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you die from long COVID? The answer is not so simple

By Rose (Shiqi) Luo, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Catherine Itsiopoulos, Professor and Dean, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Kate Anderson, Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, RMIT University
Magdalena Plebanski, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University
Zhen Zheng, Associate Professor, STEM | Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
Nearly five years into the pandemic, COVID is feeling less central to our daily lives.

But the virus, SARS-CoV-2, is still around, and for many people the effects of an infection can be long-lasting. When symptoms persist for more than three months after the initial COVID infection, this is generally referred to as long COVID.

In September, Grammy-winning Brazilian musician Sérgio…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is the oboe used to tune an orchestra? And other questions about tuning, answered
~ In a record-breaking drought, bush birds from around Perth flocked to the city
~ The COP29 climate talks are about to kick off in Baku, Azerbaijan. Here’s what to expect
~ People do care about extinct species, but not for long – new study
~ Recent Ontario appeal court ruling on youth-led climate case could be a constitutional ‘game-changer’
~ 5 ways activists from abroad can help Canada implement women, peace and security initiatives
~ Lack of sleep regulations in Canada’s licensed child-care facilities puts children’s health at risk
~ Frybread: Comfort food or colonial byproduct?
~ ‘Inflation is radioactive’: Trump’s victory is part of a global populist wave of voters throwing out incumbents
~ Treasury modelling says indirect impact of Trump’s tariffs likely to be worse than immediate impact for Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter