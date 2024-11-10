Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voters in Arab American strongholds likely tipped Michigan in Trump’s favor

By Michael Traugott, Research Professor at the Center for Political Studies, University of Michigan
President-elect Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2024 election, an important prize in his decisive victory.

The state has earned its title as a swing state. After narrowly defeating Hillary Clinton in Michigan in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

