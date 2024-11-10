Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People do care about extinct species, but not for long – new study

By Kevin Healy, Lecturer in Macroecology, University of Galway
Lonesome George was discovered motionless in his enclosure, one morning in June 2012. Overnight, George had taken not only his final breath but the final breath of his entire species, the Pinta Island tortoise, as it faded into extinction.

Obituaries for George soon followed in the New York Times, the Economist and a host of other outlets as befits an extinction celebrity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
