Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Inflation is radioactive’: Trump’s victory is part of a global populist wave of voters throwing out incumbents

By James D. Long, Professor of Political Science and Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Inflation is politically radioactive, and voters have a very long memory for it, as Democrats found when Donald Trump won and Kamala Harris lost the presidential election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is the oboe used to tune an orchestra? And other questions about tuning, answered
~ In a record-breaking drought, bush birds from around Perth flocked to the city
~ Can you die from long COVID? The answer is not so simple
~ The COP29 climate talks are about to kick off in Baku, Azerbaijan. Here’s what to expect
~ People do care about extinct species, but not for long – new study
~ Recent Ontario appeal court ruling on youth-led climate case could be a constitutional ‘game-changer’
~ 5 ways activists from abroad can help Canada implement women, peace and security initiatives
~ Lack of sleep regulations in Canada’s licensed child-care facilities puts children’s health at risk
~ Frybread: Comfort food or colonial byproduct?
~ Treasury modelling says indirect impact of Trump’s tariffs likely to be worse than immediate impact for Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter