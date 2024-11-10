Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Treasury modelling says indirect impact of Trump’s tariffs likely to be worse than immediate impact for Australia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policy would bring a small reduction in Australia’s output and extra price pressures, especially in the short term, according to Treasury modelling.The Conversation


