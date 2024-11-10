Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jobs of the future: South Africa has major gaps in skills needed to shape the green economy

By Sean Kruger, Senior lecturer: Centre for the Future of Work, University of Pretoria
The green talent in short supply includes wind and solar farm technicians and engineers, solar panel installers, green energy auditors, hydrogen fuel cell specialists, and data scientists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
