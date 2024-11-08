Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tendons play an important role in our health and fitness – here’s how to keep them strong

By Alex Walker, Lecturer in Sports Therapy, University of East London
Lee Brown, Senior Lecturer, Strength and Conditioning, University of East London
When it comes to fitness, most workouts place the focus on building strength and definition in your muscles. But our muscles aren’t the only structures in our body that help us lift, run and do most of our daily tasks.

Our tendons are a key but overlooked component of our musculoskeletal system – serving an equally important role as our muscles in our ability to move.

Tendons are made up of collagenous fibres which give them their exceptional tensile strength – the amount of stress they can withstand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
