Human Rights Observatory

Anora: a refreshing depiction of sex workers as part of the working class

By Rachel Stuart, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Deviant Identities, Brunel University of London
Anora, or Ani as she prefers, is a a young New York stripper who meets and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But this film is not a fairytale and there is no happy ending. But neither is it a tragedy.

I have studied female webcam performers and how they engage in webcamming as a form of sexual commerce. I saw a lot of similarities between the women I interviewed and Ani. Smart and tough, choosing to engage in sexual commerce as an economic option when few other choices were available.

Ani (Mikey Madison)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
