Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the German government collapsed and what to expect now

By Katharina Karcher, Senior Lecturer with a research focus on political violence, University of Birmingham
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has sacked his finance minister Christian Lindner escalating a long conflict in the German government and ultimately causing the fragile coalition between Social Democrats, Greens, and the Free Democratic Party to collapse. For once, Scholz, often mocked as a robotic speaker without emotion, appeared to be angry – even resentful.

In a speech, Scholz blamed Lindner for the government’s collapse, and portrayed his former finance minister as petty, uncompromising and untrustworthy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secondhand clothes can be swimming in germs – what vintage shoppers need to know
~ Leeches are making a medical comeback – here’s why we should celebrate it
~ Why UN climate summits still matter – and what to expect from Cop29
~ What next for the special relationship? What Keir Starmer needs to navigate in a second Trump term
~ Is AI dominance inevitable? A technology ethicist says no, actually
~ New Apostolic Reformation evangelicals see Trump as God’s warrior in their battle to win America from satanic forces and Christianize it
~ The election is over − but what is a ‘lame duck’ anyway?
~ Strength training early in life can set up kids and adolescents for a lifetime of health and well-being
~ 10 states had abortion measures on the ballot – where they passed, where they failed, and what it all means
~ Compassion amid chaos − how one of America’s greatest poets became a lifeline for wounded soldiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter