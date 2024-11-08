Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leeches are making a medical comeback – here’s why we should celebrate it

By Mike Jeffries, Associate Professor, Ecology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
As we tidy away the Dracula capes and glow-in-the-dark plastic fangs for another winter, one notorious blood sucker has had a particularly good year.

For the first time the medicinal leech Hirudo medicinalis has been bred in captivity at London zoo, part of a longer-term project to help this fascinating if unloved creature. Once widespread in the UK, the medicinal leech is now rare due mainly to habitat…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
