Disaster survivors want to rebuild safer, more sustainable homes, but cost misperceptions often stand in the way
By Susan Ostermann, Assistant Professor of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame
Abbie B. Liel, Professional of Civil Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
In interviews with residents and builders after disasters from Hawaii to Colorado to Puerto Rico, an engineer and policy specialist found people often overestimating the cost of building back better.
- Friday, November 8, 2024