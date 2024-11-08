Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster survivors want to rebuild safer, more sustainable homes, but cost misperceptions often stand in the way

By Susan Ostermann, Assistant Professor of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame
Abbie B. Liel, Professional of Civil Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
In interviews with residents and builders after disasters from Hawaii to Colorado to Puerto Rico, an engineer and policy specialist found people often overestimating the cost of building back better.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the German government collapsed and what to expect now
~ Secondhand clothes can be swimming in germs – what vintage shoppers need to know
~ Leeches are making a medical comeback – here’s why we should celebrate it
~ Why UN climate summits still matter – and what to expect from Cop29
~ What next for the special relationship? What Keir Starmer needs to navigate in a second Trump term
~ Is AI dominance inevitable? A technology ethicist says no, actually
~ New Apostolic Reformation evangelicals see Trump as God’s warrior in their battle to win America from satanic forces and Christianize it
~ The election is over − but what is a ‘lame duck’ anyway?
~ Strength training early in life can set up kids and adolescents for a lifetime of health and well-being
~ 10 states had abortion measures on the ballot – where they passed, where they failed, and what it all means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter