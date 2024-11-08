Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Salva Kiir: South Sudan’s president fought for independence, but then fuelled division, violence and corruption

By Steven C. Roach, Professor of Internatiional Relations, University of South Florida
Salva Kiir will almost certainly be remembered for sowing the divisions and corruption that will plague South Sudan for years to come.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
