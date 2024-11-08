A grand bargain with Putin or confrontation with China: 3 ways Trump may change America’s place in the world
By Matthew Sussex, Associate Professor (Adj), Griffith Asia Institute; and Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
The global implications of a confident and unfettered Trump 2.0 will depend very much on what foreign policy path he charts and whom he decides to appoint to key positions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 7, 2024