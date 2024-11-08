What does the Mineral Resources crisis tell us about the state of corporate governance in Australia?
By Gerhard Hambusch, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Alessandro Spina, Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Deborah Cotton, Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Technology Sydney
The $7 billion Australian mining giant Mineral Resources (MinRes) is facing a governance crisis.
Chris Ellison, the company’s founder and managing director, faces allegations of tax evasion and using company resources for his personal benefit.
Ellison is now set to stand down as managing director in the next 12 to 18 months. He’ll also pay the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 7, 2024