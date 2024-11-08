If Trump puts RFK Jr in charge of health, get ready for a distorted reality, where global health suffers
By Nancy Baxter, Deputy Executive Dean (Research Centres), Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
A key figure in Donald Trump’s election campaign and a likely figure in his incoming administration is Robert F. Kennedy Jr, or RFK Jr for short. After abandoning his own tilt at president, the prominent anti-vaxxer endorsed…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 8, 2024