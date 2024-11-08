Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: 2034 World Cup Risks Widespread Labor Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emir and President of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L), Gianni Infantino (SUI) FIFA President, (M), Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud (R) in the group A match in Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 20, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid fails to address the country’s widespread labor rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said today.FIFA, the international football organization, will formally certify the awarding of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia on December 11, 2024. FIFA has reportedly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
