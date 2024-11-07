Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Trump returning to the White House, what will happen to his court cases?

By Markus Wagner, Professor of Law and Director of the UOW Transnational Law and Policy Centre, University of Wollongong
Now that he has been re-elected as president, many of Donald Trump’s legal cases are likely to disappear, or at least be postponed until his term is over.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your friend has been diagnosed with cancer. Here are 6 things you can do to support them
~ Further US election analysis: Hispanics and young men swung big to Trump
~ In your face: our acceptance of facial recognition technology depends on who is doing it – and where
~ A grand bargain with Putin to confrontation with China: 3 ways Trump may change America’s place in the world
~ 10 reasons why US president-elect Donald Trump can’t derail global climate action
~ Pending updates to Canada’s Copyright Act bring consumers closer to the ‘right to repair’ your devices
~ Youth social media: Why proposed Ontario and federal legislation won’t fix harms related to data exploitation
~ Governments are pushing teen social media bans – but behind the scenes is a messy fight over science
~ How Trump might target DACA recipients and other immigrant groups
~ With its 10th coach in a decade, is Manchester United trapped in a ‘fixes that fail’ cycle?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter