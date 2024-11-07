Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joy Dancer: dance documentary shows the power of movement to give a voice to the silenced

By Sarahleigh Castelyn, Professor in Performing Arts, University of East London
In 2018, when visiting the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, choreographer Gregory Maqoma came across the multimedia installation The African Choir 1891 Re-imagined (2017).

Created by composers Thuthuka Sibisi and Philip Miller and curated by Renee Mussai, the installation tells the story of group of South African singers who toured Britain, Canada and America between 1891 and 1893, raising money for a missionary school back home.

Moved by the work, Maqoma…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Student fees set to rise but at what cost to graduates’ mental health? New research
~ Paddington in Peru is another heart-warming and humorous tale of kindness, community and family
~ UK interest rates cut – here’s the outlook for property owners and home buyers after the budget
~ Plants and animals with bigger genomes grow less efficiently – new research helps explain why they never died out
~ When should you rescue a hedgehog? An expert guide
~ World Update: Trump’s global shockwaves
~ How to quell the sharp rise in youth violence in Canada
~ How our regions can help make Australia’s growing cities more sustainable
~ Fasting, eating earlier in the day or eating fewer meals – what works best for weight loss?
~ Friday essay: ‘rape is civil war’ – the unfinished business of #MeToo opens radical conversations about consent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter