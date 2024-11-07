Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How our regions can help make Australia’s growing cities more sustainable

By Peter Newton, Emeritus Professor in Sustainable Urbanism, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
James Whitten, Research Fellow, Department of Architecture, Monash University
Magnus Moglia, Associate Professor in Sustainability Science, Swinburne University of Technology
Stephen Glackin, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
The rapid growth of our capital cities is creating all sorts of problems. Dispersing growth across regional city networks could ease these growth pains and make our cities more sustainable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
