Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘rape is civil war’ – the unfinished business of #MeToo opens radical conversations about consent

By Zora Simic, Associate Professor, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW Sydney
With the re-election of Donald Trump, the sex-trafficking allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the Gisele Pelicot case, #MeToo is in the news. Three new books reflect its key themes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
