Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why China is worried about a second Trump presidency – and how Beijing might react

By Chee Meng Tan, Assistant Professor of Business Economics, University of Nottingham
Donald Trump will return to the White House having set out his foreign policy approach for the next four years.

US voters have chosen a leader who adheres to an “America first” principle, where US interests come first, and is expected to be more isolationist than the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
