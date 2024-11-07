Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Indo-Pacific is an idea more than a region – and it’s pushing politics in a ‘pessimistic and paranoid’ direction

By Nicholas Ross Smith, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Paul M. Bacon, Professor, Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies, Waseda University
The term ‘Indo-Pacific’ has become central to foreign policy debates. But it oversimplifies geopolitical reality and fuels ideas of a ‘New Cold War’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Trump’s return might mean for Europe, and how it’s starting to prepare for the challenges
~ Why China is worried about a second Trump presidency – and how Beijing might react
~ How informing shoppers can help fight inequality
~ What a Trump presidency means for millions of migrants and their families in the US
~ Mauritius Ends Social Media Ban ahead of Elections
~ Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To slammed after saying city had ‘no soul’ in BBC interview
~ Democracy, climate change and migration – why Poland might be ‘Europe’s fulcrum country’
~ Mauritius has won back Chagos – but not all of it. Why the largest island, Diego Garcia, is so important to the UK
~ What counts as national debt and assets now? Here’s how to understand the UK’s redefined fiscal rules
~ UK respite care provider closure signals a support system in crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter