The Indo-Pacific is an idea more than a region – and it’s pushing politics in a ‘pessimistic and paranoid’ direction
By Nicholas Ross Smith, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Paul M. Bacon, Professor, Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies, Waseda University
The term ‘Indo-Pacific’ has become central to foreign policy debates. But it oversimplifies geopolitical reality and fuels ideas of a ‘New Cold War’.
- Thursday, November 7, 2024