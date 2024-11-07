Tolerance.ca
Mauritius Ends Social Media Ban ahead of Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters, in New York City, US, September 23, 2022. © 2022 Caitlin Ochs/Reuters The Mauritius government has ended its recent suspension of social media, which threatened voters’ access to information ahead of the general elections on November 10.On November 1, the Mauritius communications authority had directed internet service providers in the country to suspend access to all social media platforms until after the elections. Following swift and widespread…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
