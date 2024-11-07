Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritius has won back Chagos – but not all of it. Why the largest island, Diego Garcia, is so important to the UK

By Daniela Marggraff, Researcher, Oceans Regions Programme, University of Pretoria
Maxi Schoeman, Emeritus Professor of International Relations, University of Pretoria
Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
The UK’s handover of the Chagos Archipelago and retention of Diego Garcia is a strategic move that raises questions about the intentions of major powers’ relations with small island nations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democracy, climate change and migration – why Poland might be ‘Europe’s fulcrum country’
~ What counts as national debt and assets now? Here’s how to understand the UK’s redefined fiscal rules
~ UK respite care provider closure signals a support system in crisis
~ How we discovered that the ocean’s surface absorbs much more CO₂ than previously thought
~ Could we ever decipher an alien language? Uncovering how AI communicates may be the key
~ Your ‘skin barrier’ protects your skin and keeps it hydrated – here’s how to look after it
~ How Trump performed among Latino voters, women and young people, according to exit poll analysis
~ Microplastics promote cloud formation, with likely effects on weather and climate
~ Military veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, but targeted prevention can help reverse the tide
~ ‘Yellowstone’ highlights Montana’s long-forgotten connection to the Confederacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter