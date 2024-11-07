Mauritius has won back Chagos – but not all of it. Why the largest island, Diego Garcia, is so important to the UK
By Daniela Marggraff, Researcher, Oceans Regions Programme, University of Pretoria
Maxi Schoeman, Emeritus Professor of International Relations, University of Pretoria
Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
The UK’s handover of the Chagos Archipelago and retention of Diego Garcia is a strategic move that raises questions about the intentions of major powers’ relations with small island nations.
- Thursday, November 7, 2024