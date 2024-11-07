Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK respite care provider closure signals a support system in crisis

By Kris Southby, Researcher in Health Promotion, Leeds Beckett University
For the past 60 years, the charity Revitalise has provided specialist respite holidays in the UK for people with severe disabilities to stay by themselves or with their families or carers. But the charity is closing these services, citing insurmountable financial challenges.

The charity’s two hotels, in Chigwell, Essex, and Southport, Merseyside, were unique as they were able to provide 24-hour care and support to guests during their stays. The testimonyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
