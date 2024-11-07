How we discovered that the ocean’s surface absorbs much more CO₂ than previously thought
By Daniel Ford, Research Fellow in Biological and Physical Oceanography, Earth and Environmental Science, University of Exeter
Ian Ashton, Senior Lecturer in Offshore Technology, University of Exeter
Jamie Shutler, Professor of Earth Observation and Climate, University of Exeter
A thin layer at the ocean surface called the “ocean skin” increases CO₂ uptake by about 7%. That’s equivalent to the CO₂ absorbed by the entire Amazon rainforest each year.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 7, 2024