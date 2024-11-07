Military veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, but targeted prevention can help reverse the tide
By Jordan Batchelor, Research Analyst at the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University
Charles Max Katz, Director of the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University
Taylor Cox, Program Coordinator, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
Statistics show that veterans die by suicide from firearms – a particularly lethal means of suicide – at a higher rate than in the general population.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 7, 2024