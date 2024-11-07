Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 4 ‘ashramas’ of Hinduism and what they can teach us about aging gracefully

By Nandini Bhattacharya, Professor of English, Texas A&M University
The ancient classical texts of Hinduism taught that every age and stage of life need not be lived as a breathless race. They proposed living according to one’s natural capabilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democracy, climate change and migration – why Poland might be ‘Europe’s fulcrum country’
~ Mauritius has won back Chagos – but not all of it. Why the largest island, Diego Garcia, is so important to the UK
~ What counts as national debt and assets now? Here’s how to understand the UK’s redefined fiscal rules
~ UK respite care provider closure signals a support system in crisis
~ How we discovered that the ocean’s surface absorbs much more CO₂ than previously thought
~ Could we ever decipher an alien language? Uncovering how AI communicates may be the key
~ Your ‘skin barrier’ protects your skin and keeps it hydrated – here’s how to look after it
~ How Trump performed among Latino voters, women and young people, according to exit poll analysis
~ Microplastics promote cloud formation, with likely effects on weather and climate
~ Military veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, but targeted prevention can help reverse the tide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter