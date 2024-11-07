Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Ghana: who can declare an MP’s seat vacant? A legal scholar unpacks the dispute between parliament and the supreme court

By Clement Kojo Akapame, Senior Lecturer, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
The parliament and supreme court of Ghana are locked in a dispute over which of them has authority to determine the issue of parliamentary vacancies.

What sparked the stand-off was an order by the speaker of Ghana’s parliament on 17 October 2024 that four members of parliament had to vacate their parliamentary seats. This was after it became known that they’d…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
