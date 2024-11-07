Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Donald Trump’s win will make 2025 even more challenging for Anthony Albanese

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the White House is mostly bad news for Anthony Albanese and his government, already facing a challenging 2025 election year.The Conversation


