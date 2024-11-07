Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe can prepare for Trump 2.0 – an overview

By Waya Quiviger, Professor of Practice of Gobal Governance and Development, IE University
After an unprecedented political comeback and sweeping victory, Donald Trump will soon be the 47th US president, the first in over 120 years to win a second non-consecutive term. He is also the first convicted felon and twice-impeached president to be re-elected.

But historic firsts aside, what does this mean for Europe, and how can EU countries prepare for four more years of Trump? During his last term, Trump was no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
