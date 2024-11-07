Tolerance.ca
What a Trump comeback might mean for Europe, and how it’s starting to prepare for the challenges

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Donald Trump’s expected foreign policy towards Europe during his second term will have far-reaching, and possibly, grave consequences.

At the end of last week, journalist Nicholas Vincour suggested that the decades-long close Europe-American relationship was about to be over, whoever won the White House. And that Europeans should worry less about the presidency and “more about how Europe can hack it alone on a dangerous global stage”. Yesterday’s…The Conversation


