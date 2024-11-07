Tolerance.ca
Ugandan Court Hears Case on Secluding, Restraints

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of Uganda. © 2018 Press Association via AP Images This week, Uganda’s appeals court is set to hear an important case on a government hospital’s use of seclusion and restraints on people with psychosocial disabilities.In 2015, Benon Kabale, a human rights and mental health care reform activist, together with the Centre for Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), sued the government for restraining and keeping people with psychosocial disabilities in seclusion rooms in mental health facilities. They urged the court to declare this treatment a violation of fundamental…


© Human Rights Watch
