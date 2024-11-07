Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ketamine use is at an all-time high. 5 things to know ahead of festival season

By Brendan Clifford, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Clinical Research on Emerging Drugs, UNSW Sydney
Kathryn Fletcher, Senior Research Associate, National Centre for Clinical Research on Emerging Drugs, UNSW Sydney
Ketamine is steadily becoming the drug of choice for many people in the party scene. Here’s how to keep you and your mates safe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
