Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Post-Election Internet Restrictions Hinder Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman speaks on a mobile phone ahead of the announcement of provisional results of an October 9 election, in Laulane township, Maputo, Mozambique, October 23, 2024. © 2024 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (Johannesburg) – The Mozambican authorities should immediately end internet restrictions imposed since October 25, 2024, and restore full access to social media platforms, Human Rights Watch said today. Internet restrictions and shutdowns violate multiple rights including access to information, freedom of speech, and peaceful protest, and people’s ability to earn a living…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
