Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Court Hears Case on Secluding, Restraining Patients

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Benon Kabale speaks during a panel on mental health awareness during the Lubowa Community and Toastmasters Mental Health Run/Walk on November 2, 2024, in Lubowa, Kampala. © 2024 Kiirya Jovan/Toastmaster Lubowa This week, Uganda’s appeals court is set to hear an important case on a government hospital’s use of seclusion and restraints on people with psychosocial disabilities.In 2015, Benon Kabale, a human rights and mental health care reform activist, together with the Centre for Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), sued the government for restraining and keeping…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the Kremlin tells Russians about the West
~ Incendiary Weapons: New Use Calls for Immediate Action
~ COP29: Leaders must commit to fair climate financing and fully phasing out fossil fuels
~ ICRC Statement: UN General Assembly Sixth Committee
~ Ketamine use is at an all-time high. 5 things to know ahead of festival season
~ Trump’s economic vision is no longer a ‘maybe’. Here’s what it might mean for Australia and the world
~ Australian kids under 16 will soon be banned from social media – but parents still don’t know which apps are out
~ Matcha is having a moment. What are the health benefits of this green tea drink?
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Internet Restrictions Hinder Rights
~ Abortion did not play as big a role in the US election as many anticipated. What might happen on this issue now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter