Ethnicity is a useful shortcut for identifying need – without it, targeting public services will get harder
By Tim Tenbensel, Professor, Health Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Monique Jonas, Associate Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Using ethnicity as a proxy for need is supported by local and international research. The government’s decision to get rid of it will mean worse outcomes for Māori and Pacific New Zealanders.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 6, 2024