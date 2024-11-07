Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melbourne’s Capitol Theatre turns 100. A look back at the radical Modernist marvel that almost met an early end

By Conrad Hamann, Associate Professor of Architectural History, RMIT University
Melbourne’s Capitol Theatre – and the reinforced concrete and steel-beamed building around it – turns 100 today.

The spectacular modern architecture, which was refurbished some years ago by RMIT, was designed by US architect Walter Burley Griffin and his partner Marion Mahony Griffin. It opened on November 7 1924 as a grand “picture palace” and is still used…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
