UN Committee Should Press Thailand Not to Deport Refugees to Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Detainees stand behind cell bars at the police immigration detention center in Bangkok, Thailand, January 21, 2019. © 2019 Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo Thai authorities are continuing to place refugees and asylum seekers at risk of torture by forcibly returning them to China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and other countries with well-documented records of torturing dissidents.In doing so, Thailand is violating the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which it ratified in 2007. The convention prohibits governments…


© Human Rights Watch -
