Mixed Results on US Abortion Rights on the Ballot

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Reproductive rights activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2024. © 2024 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images A second presidential term for Donald Trump, who appointed three of the Supreme Court justices that eliminated the US constitutional right to abortion, poses a serious threat to reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. This is despite opinion polls showing that 63 percent of people in the US think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.We cannot know what happens next, but at the state level some things are clear,…


