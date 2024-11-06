Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the ‘housing first’ approach has struggled to fulfil its promise of ending homelessness

By Daniel Kudla, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Canada and other countries have adopted a Housing First approach to addressing homelessness. To be effective, the approach must be accompanied by policies that tackle broader economic and housing issues.The Conversation


