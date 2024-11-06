Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s currency was already tumbling − and then news of Trump’s victory broke

By Nader Habibi, Henry J. Leir Professor of Practice in Economics of the Middle East, Brandeis University
Iran’s rial fell against the dollar just as Trump was claiming victory. The 2 events are linked, argues an expert on the Iranian economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anti-immigrant politics is fueling hate toward South Asian people in Canada
~ Why the ‘housing first’ approach has struggled to fulfil its promise of ending homelessness
~ America’s glass ceiling remains − here are some of the reasons why a woman may have once again lost the presidency
~ What can sport fans do if their team, or league, is being sportswashed?
~ Bogotá Global Meeting Should Commit to Ending Sexual Violence in Schools
~ Türkiye: Government Removes Elected Opposition Mayors
~ Brazil: What is next after the conviction of Marielle Franco's killers?
~ The NZ Super Fund has Israeli investments worth $35 million – could it divest?
~ Climate crisis: what Trump can (and can’t) do
~ What does Donald Trump’s win mean for his brand of populist authoritarianism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter